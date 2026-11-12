'Janjatiya' vs 'Adivasi': BJP, Congress lock horns over Birsa Munda Jayanti nomenclature in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A political face-off has erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and the opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh over whether Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary (November 15) should be observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas or Adivasi Gaurav Diwas.

What began as a dispute over nomenclature has escalated into an ideological clash concerning indigenous identity and constitutional terminology.

State Congress President Deepak Baij strongly objected to the BJP government's terminology, asserting that Birsa Munda is an icon of Adivasi pride and his birth anniversary must be celebrated as Adivasi Gaurav Diwas. Accusing the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of orchestrating a conspiracy to erase the distinct identity of indigenous communities by labelling them Janjati and Vanvasi, Baij pointed out that the ruling party had previously opposed World Adivasi Day and renamed the Primitive Caste Welfare Department.

"Merely changing names will not improve the education, healthcare, employment, or economic conditions of the community," Baij said, demanding that the government account for what tangible benefits tribal families have actually received from these rebranding exercises.