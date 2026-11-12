Jharkhand postpones Foundation Day celebrations to November 28 due to Chhath festival

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has decided to postpone the main State Foundation Day celebrations due to the Chhath festival, which falls on November 15, coinciding with the state’s Foundation Day.

A small, symbolic event is to be organised on the actual Foundation Day, while the main celebrations will now be held on November 28, marking the anniversary of the formation of the present government.

According to the schedule set by the government, special events will be held in various phases from November 15 to November 28.

A 'cleanliness run' will be organised in all districts of the state from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM on November 15. The run will be flagged off from a prominent location or intersection and will conclude with the cleaning of the main 'Chhath Ghats' (riverfronts used for the Chhath festival) in each district.

Various competitions—including sports, drama, dance, music, and essay writing—will be organised at the Panchayat, block, and district levels from November 17 to 25. The top participants selected from these will showcase their talents and skills at the state-level event, to be held at Khelgaon in Ranchi on November 26 and 27.

A grand fair and exhibition will be organised at Khelgaon in Ranchi from November 26 to 28.

The main ceremony will be held at ‘Khelgaon’ in Ranchi on November 28 to mark the second anniversary of the Hemant Soren-led government. On this day, foundation stones will be laid, and various new development projects will be inaugurated or launched. Additionally, assets and appointment letters will be distributed among eligible beneficiaries.

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to make the necessary arrangements to honour individuals and organisations that have performed exceptionally well at the district level.