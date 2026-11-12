Kuki woman killed, two injured in attack by alleged Naga rebels in Manipur

GUWAHATI: A Kuki-Zo woman was killed while two others from the community were injured in a suspected militant attack in Manipur on Thursday. The attack was perpetrated around 11 am near Taphou Kuki village in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district bordering Naga-majority Senapati district.
Kangpokpi-based Kuki organisation, Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), said the deceased, 41-year-old Kimneineng Chongloi, and the injured, David Chongloi and Lamchon Chongloi, were harvesting paddy in their fields when they were attacked by alleged Naga rebels.
The injured were admitted to a hospital.
The incident came amid protests by CoTU against non-fulfilment of its charter of demands in connection with the recent abduction and killing of two Kuki-Zo civilians—Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi—from Taphou Kuki village. The state government has already handed over that case to the National Investigation Agency.
CoTU said that before the wounds inflicted by the killing of the two individuals could begin to heal, a young mother’s life had been cut short, while two other villagers were left fighting for survival.
“At a time when public anger is already mounting over the unresolved abduction and subsequent killing of Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi from the same village, this latest bloodshed further exposes the grave consequences of the governments’ (Manipur and Centre) continued indifference and selective response to the security concerns of the Kuki-Zo people,” CoTU said in a statement.
The organisation said its previous charter of demands was an urgent and constructive roadmap to prevent further bloodshed and address fundamental security failures. “With the seven-day window provided to the governments nearing its conclusion, we will be compelled to review our decision and determine our subsequent course of action in the absence of tangible and satisfactory action,” CoTU said.
It warned that Manipur and central governments would bear full responsibility for the consequences of their continued failure to ensure civilian security and deliver justice.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met the family members of Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi at Taphou Kuki village on Monday. He stated that all the culprits involved in the killing of the two civilians would be arrested, though it could take some time.