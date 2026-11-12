Kuki woman killed, two injured in attack by alleged Naga rebels in Manipur

GUWAHATI: A Kuki-Zo woman was killed while two others from the community were injured in a suspected militant attack in Manipur on Thursday. The attack was perpetrated around 11 am near Taphou Kuki village in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district bordering Naga-majority Senapati district.

Kangpokpi-based Kuki organisation, Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), said the deceased, 41-year-old Kimneineng Chongloi, and the injured, David Chongloi and Lamchon Chongloi, were harvesting paddy in their fields when they were attacked by alleged Naga rebels.

The injured were admitted to a hospital.

The incident came amid protests by CoTU against non-fulfilment of its charter of demands in connection with the recent abduction and killing of two Kuki-Zo civilians—Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi—from Taphou Kuki village. The state government has already handed over that case to the National Investigation Agency.

CoTU said that before the wounds inflicted by the killing of the two individuals could begin to heal, a young mother’s life had been cut short, while two other villagers were left fighting for survival.