Manipur adds 33,700 voters in draft rolls under SSR after SIR deleted 1.89 lakh names

The draft electoral rolls published in Manipur on Thursday under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) show 19.94 lakh voters, around 33,700 more than the number recorded in the final list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to the joint chief electoral officer, women voters outnumber men across the state's 60 Assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts.

During the SIR of electoral rolls carried out earlier this year, the Election Commission deleted 1.89 lakh names and added 56,871, publishing the final list on September 6 with 19.60 lakh voters.

In mid-October, the poll panel ordered an annual SSR of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, where Assembly elections are due early next year.

At a press conference here, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Lokeshor Brahmacharimayum said, "As per the poll panel's schedule, the draft rolls were published today (Thursday) in connection with Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date."

"According to the draft electoral rolls, the total number of electors in the state is 19,94,357. Of these, 9,69,298 are men, 10,24,735 are women, and 324 are third gender," he said.

According to the poll panel's schedule, claims and objections can be filed until December 11. These will be disposed of by December 28, with the final electoral rolls scheduled to be published on January 4 next year.

"Help desks have been set up in all 16 districts to facilitate enrolment of electors, particularly the vulnerable and marginalised people. A meeting with all recognised national and state political parties was held today on Thursday, during which they were briefed about the schedule of Special Summary Revision," Brahmacharimayum said.

(With inputs from PTI)