Modi government in calibrated capitulation mode: Congress on China border issue

Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (retired), former commander of the Indian Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps, has reportedly said that the country needs to create an information policy that keeps the public at large aware that this thing is happening and we are defending it, asserting that this is an era of social media and things cannot be hidden for a long time.

In his post, Ramesh said on July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul Singh had publicly revealed the nature and extent of China’s role in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

But a year later on August 25, 2026, the retired Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, had given "a completely different assessment of this role suggesting that it was not as deeply embedded" as Lt Gen Singh had spoken about, the Congress leader said.

Thereafter on October 22, 2026, Ramesh said, the Director General of the ITBP Shatrujeet Singh had revealed the nature and extent of Chinese incursions into Arunachal Pradesh only to be contradicted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the CM of Arunachal Pradesh a day later.

"Now just yesterday, Lt. Gen. Rakesh Sharma (retired) former commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps said that RECURRING incidents in different sections of the India-China border require the government to have an information policy to inform the public and the mistrust (between the two sides) is total. He is absolutely right," he said.

"But the Modi Government has been in calibrated capitulation mode for long ever since the PM’s infamous cleanchit to China on June 19, 2020 and that too after 20 jawans had been martyred in Ladakh. The trade deficit with China touched a record USD 112 billion in 2025-26 devastating our MSMEs in the process," the Congress leader said while referring to the PM's June 2020 statement.

"Parliament is not even allowed to have an informed debate on China so that a cohesive, consistent and consensual strategy can be evolved to meet what is indeed a most formidable foreign and economic policy challenge," Ramesh said in his post.

(With inputs from PTI)