Navi Mumbai leads Centre’s cleanliness rankings as Indore exits top city category

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai ranked as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26, the Central Government's annual cleanliness survey. It was followed by Surat in Gujarat and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, while Madhya Pradesh's Rewa was declared the cleanest riverfront town and Uttarakhand's Rudrapur emerged as the cleanest Himalayan city.

In the 10 lakh-plus population category, Greater Visakhapatnam emerged as the cleanest city, followed by Jabalpur and Lucknow. Among cities with a population of 3-10 lakh, Ujjain topped the cleanliness rankings, with Chandigarh and Guntur securing the second and third positions, respectively. The results of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 were announced on Wednesday.

Indore, which had been ranked the cleanest city for eight consecutive years, was placed in a different category this year, securing the second position in the Mentor City category along with its partner town, Depalpur, under the newly introduced 'Swachh Shehar Jodi' initiative.

The initiative is a city-to-city mentorship and peer-learning programme launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban. It involves 72 mentor cities and around 200 mentee cities. Based on their performance in the cleanliness survey, top-performing cities have been identified as mentors and paired with lower-performing towns.