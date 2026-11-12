NCERT trains 100-plus master trainers to prepare teachers for revised textbooks

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to update teachers on the revised NCERT books prepared in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the organisation has completed training more than 100 master trainers. The trainers will enhance the teachers’ academic skills to explain the new textbooks to students.

NCERT books have been revised for classes 1 to IX in line with the NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education with Class X books expected to be released by December.

An NCERT official told this newspaper that the five-day capacity-building programme to train master trainers in basic, elementary and middle level education was organised under ‘Reimagined NISHTHA’ (National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement) programme. “This is the first time master trainers are being created by us,” he said.

The training was held between November 2 and 6 in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi.

“As per the recommendations of the NEP 2020, effective implementation of new textbooks developed by NCERT is possible only through competent and trained teachers. The NISHTHA programme will play an important role in developing necessary competencies among teachers and improving the quality of school education,” NCERT Chairman Dinesh Prasad Saklani said.

“The positive impact of the training should reach every school and every student,” the NCERT Chairman added.

The participants were trained on NEP, NCF, school culture and leadership, digital education, game-based learning, magic box, inclusive education, student welfare, level-specific and subject-specific pedagogy evaluation processes and holistic progress cards.