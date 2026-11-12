NIA to probe Khalistan Liberation Army conspiracy behind Punjab BJP office attack

Anti-terror agency NIA has registered a case to probe the Khalistan Liberation Army's conspiracy behind a petrol bomb attack on the BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur in July this year, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on July 26.

Based on information received, Punjab Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding a petrol bomb attack on the BJP office at Upli Road in Sangrur, allegedly intended to cause maximum damage by fire. No one was hurt in the incident, police had said.

During the investigation, state police arrested two accused, Happy Singh and Jaspreet Singh.

It was revealed that the accused persons were recruited through social media by a handler based in a neighbouring country and that the attack was carried out in pursuance of a conspiracy hatched by the Khalistan Liberation Army, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its FIR.

The NIA took over the case on the direction of the Union Home Ministry.

The Central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence has been committed and the case is related to a targeted attack with an intent to endanger life and property, and to create panic and terror in the minds of people.

Considering the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the matter requires thorough investigation by the NIA, the home ministry said.

The NIA has accused Happy Singh, Jaspreet Singh and "unknown others" in its FIR.

Punjab Police investigations had revealed that the arrested accused were given Rs 2,200 to throw the crude bomb and film the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)