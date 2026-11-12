No more late-night Wazwan: Kashmir chefs set strict deadlines for weddings

SRINAGAR: The traditional Wazas (chefs) of Kashmir, who prepare the multi-dish Wazwan cuisine served at marriage functions in the Valley, have cracked the whip on late-night wedding feasts, announcing that they will not serve lunch after 3 pm and dinner after 10 pm.

The All Kashmir Waza Association has announced new timings for wedding functions, urging families to ensure that lunch is served by 3 pm and dinner is concluded by 10 pm.

"The move is aimed at ending delays at marriage ceremonies, engagements and other functions and addressing the hardships faced by Wazas and others involved in wedding arrangements," All Kashmir Waza Association president Ghulam Nabi Waza said.

He said the late arrival of the groom and guests and dinner stretching late into the night had made their work extremely difficult.

The trend of late-night marriage functions in the Valley has again gained ground after improvement in ground situation. In most cases, the groom leaves for the bride’s house around midnight and the function continues into the early hours of the morning.

The Waza Association president said wazas begin their work early in the morning and spend several hours preparing the traditional Wazwan.

"We are often forced to wait for hours because wedding functions do not begin on time," he said.

According to the association, the delays not only create difficulties for Wazas but also affect the quality of food and overall arrangements at the functions.

He appealed to families to ensure that the baraat and guests arrive at the scheduled time and that marriage ceremonies are conducted according to the fixed timetable.