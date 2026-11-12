'Pay Rs 7 crore or face death': Threat to Kejriwal, daughter from Bishnoi gang claimant

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal received a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 7 crore from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Punjab Police said on Thursday, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, the police said that Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received a threatening phone call and a WhatsApp message from the accused, who demanded Rs 7 crore from Kejriwal and threatened to kill him and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.

Based on Singh's complaint, Mohali Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Police are examining call records, IP logs and location data linked to the mobile number used to make the threat. Singh has also sought adequate security for Kejriwal and his family.

Further details are awaited.