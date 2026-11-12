PM Modi urges media to focus on ‘India's success stories’, takes dig at previous governments

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the media fraternity to highlight India's achievements and success stories, saying positive coverage of the country's progress would help accelerate its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing journalists at the annual 'Diwali Milan' gathering organised at the BJP headquarters, Modi recalled his longstanding association with the media and highlighted how the profession had evolved over the years, from the era of press releases to the age of Instagram reels.

Emphasising the importance of communication in the 21st century, the Prime Minister said the media had an important role to play in taking India's story to the world. He also expressed confidence that India would achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation with the support of the media and the people.

"I have a request for the media; communication is the strongest tool in the 21st century, and we need to tell the 'India story' to the world. As deadlines are very important in the world of news, we also have a deadline for making India a 'developed nation' by 2047," Modi said.

Recalling his earlier interactions with journalists, he said he had witnessed the transformation of the media landscape over the years while acknowledging the growing responsibilities of the profession.

"But now my responsibility has also increased," he said, appreciating the contribution of reporters, particularly those working on the ground. "Nothing is considered impossible in the world of news; our field reporters reach everywhere, even in times of crisis and disasters," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the media for its contribution to strengthening India's democracy, underlining the importance of diverse viewpoints in keeping democratic institutions vibrant.

"It is diversity of opinions that has kept our democracy vibrant, and Indian media plays a key role in that. Earlier, there used to be a cricket expert in every street of India; now there is an expert on news everywhere," he remarked.

Modi also called for a nationwide awareness campaign against drug abuse, stressing that society must come together to protect young people from falling into the trap of addiction.

"Now we will have to show the same awareness regarding drugs. We will have to bring our youth out of all this," he said, urging the media to work on the issue as well.

Seeking greater media attention for constructive initiatives and issues of social importance, the Prime Minister said highlighting subjects that promote national unity would give further momentum to the Viksit Bharat mission.

He also cited a global report to underline the government's poverty alleviation efforts, claiming that nearly 50 crore people had been lifted above the poverty line over the past 12 years.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Modi contrasted the earlier political slogan of poverty eradication with what he described as his government's achievements.

"There were slogans of 'Garibi Hatao'. But poverty has been removed by this government. According to the World Bank, 50 crore people have been elevated from below the poverty line in the last 12 years," he said.

"I request Indian media to work on the success stories of the country... A lot of such work is already being done," Modi said, adding that the media could contribute to nation-building by giving greater prominence to social concerns, development initiatives and issues that strengthen national unity.

"Our journey to 'developed India' will gain pace if the media gives space to issues of social importance and national unity, and this will also be a sort of 'desh-seva' from the media's side," he remarked.

Listing India's achievements over the past 12 years, Modi referred to the country's space programme, manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure development and renewable energy expansion as examples of its progress towards becoming a developed economy.

"Just think what all India has achieved in the past 12 years. Who had thought that India would create history by landing near the south pole of the Moon and who had thought that India would become the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer? Who had thought that such a modern ecosystem for semiconductors would be built so fast in the country? Who had thought that the world's highest railway bridge would be built over the Chenab River? India has, in just 12 years, increased its solar generation capacity by more than 50 times. India has done a lot of work in the last 12 years that should get space," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of India's startup ecosystem, describing the country as home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. He also pointed to the global standing of India's digital payments infrastructure.

"India's UPI has become the world's largest real-time payment system," he said.

Another major achievement highlighted by Modi was the electrification of the railway network. He said the pace of railway electrification had accelerated significantly over the past 12 years, with the government completing substantial work in this area.

Underscoring that these accomplishments were the result of a collective national effort, Modi credited scientists, entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens for contributing to India's progress.

"There are so many achievements that have been made through the hard work of countrymen, through the hard work of our scientists and through the courage of our entrepreneurs. When we can do so much, then we can also fulfil the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

The annual Diwali Milan gathering was attended by several senior Union ministers and BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Railway and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Mansukh Mandaviya, among others.