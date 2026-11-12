SC quashes case against Maha school management over student's death, says negligence isn't rashness

NEW DELHI: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has quashed the criminal case against the management of a Maharashtra private school over the death of a student in a pillar collapse, holding that mere negligence cannot be elevated to rashness.

Quashing the proceedings, the bench reiterated that criminal courts must examine the nature of the act at the threshold stage and not allow emotional cases to proceed merely because a death has occurred.

While acquitting the president and the superintendent of the private school in the case involving the death of a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra, who was crushed under a pillar, the court said that the mind of a judge should not get boggled by emotions involved in a case; otherwise, justice cannot be done.

"Dictating this order was a very painful experience. The very thought of a twelve-year-old girl getting crushed beneath the pillar of her own school makes our heart bleed with pain and agony. We can also imagine the pain and agony the parents of the deceased must be undergoing even as of today. However, such thoughts should not allow the mind of a judge to get boggled; otherwise, justice cannot be done. However harsh one may find the law, at the same time, the law remains the law, and it has got to be respected," Justice J B Pardiwala, who wrote the judgment for the bench, said.

The school management was facing prosecution for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 and causing death by negligence under Section 304A of the IPC.