Spicejet’s inability to pay airport charges to operate flights causing multiple cancellations: Airports

NEW DELHI: Even as flyers angrily vent their ire on social media over frequent cancellations and long delays of Spicejet flights at airports across the country, a solid reason for the cancellation of flights on and off have now emerged. The airline’s inability to pay the mandatory charges for flights to use airports have created a situation that they are not permitted to carry out their operations by airport authorities, said multiple sources.

Meanwhile, troubles continued to mount for the financially crippled airline as the Indian Association of Tour Operators reached out to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday seeking his help. The frequent cancellation of Spicejet flights to Sri Vijayapuram airport (earlier Port Blair) was impacting tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the association said in a letter.

A senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official told this reporter that Airport charges involve the services used by a plane at an airport. It covers Route Navigation service and Terminal Navigation Landing Charges at any airport. The amount charged per aircraft depends on the weight of the aircraft and the distance travelled, he added.

Spicejet has been permitted a `Cash and Carry’ model to pay these charges by the Civil Aviation Ministry for quite some time due to their financial situation, explained an airport source. “While other airlines pay the charges once in a month or quarter or even annually and are given a 45-day or 60-day credit period to pay their dues, Spicejet must mandatorily pay the charge upfront and on a per aircraft basis. This was because of the arrears pertaining to airport charge running to many months at some airports,” he explained.