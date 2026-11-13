AD-WPD chief Amritpal Singh granted one-day custody parole to attend grandmother’s cremation in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) chief Amritpal Singh has been granted one-day custody parole to attend the cremation of his grandmother, Mata Charan Kaur, in his native village in Punjab on Saturday.

Amritpal, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, had sought four days of parole, from November 14 to November 17. However, the court granted him permission for only one day. His uncle, Harjeet Singh, has reportedly been granted three-day parole, while his cousin, Sukhman Singh, has received parole for two days.

Family sources said Amritpal is scheduled to reach his native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district on Saturday to attend the cremation. The family had moved the Amritsar court seeking his temporary release after Charan Kaur, 84, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

Sources said the AAP-led Punjab government had imposed several security-related terms and conditions for granting parole to Amritpal.

The decision followed a petition filed by his legal counsel in the Amritsar District and Sessions Court, urging it to consider both legal and humanitarian grounds. The defence team had sought temporary release for the MP and other detained family members to enable them to bid a final farewell to Kaur.