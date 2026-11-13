Air India, IndiGo extend suspension of Saudi flights amid regional tensions

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of IndiGo and Akasa Air extending the cancellation period of their flights to Saudi Arabia, Air India Express and Air India have followed suit.

The geopolitical tensions in the country due to repeated missile and drone attacks by Houthis on Saudi Arabia have forced airlines across the world to stop flight operations here over the past few weeks.

In a statement on Friday, Air India said, “Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until November 30. Flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until November 21.”

Air India flyers can reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, while Air India Express flyers may reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain, the statement added.

It also announced that flyers with confirmed bookings issued on or before November 10, with travel dates up to November 30 for Riyadh and Dammam, and up to November 21 for Jeddah, could avail themselves of complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation.

“For Riyadh and Dammam bookings, revised travel may be completed up to December 14, 2026. For Jeddah bookings, revised travel may be completed up to December 5,” it added.

IndiGo has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until November 21, as well as Riyadh and Dammam until November 30.