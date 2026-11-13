Amjad Ali Khan’s six musical instruments go missing on British Airways flight ahead of US concert

NEW DELHI: Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan finds himself in a pickle as his troupe has to perform at a concert in the US on Saturday, but all their musical instruments have gone missing after they travelled on a British Airways flight.

The composer and his team, currently on a musical tour in the US, have appealed to the airline to locate them on priority as they are urgently required for a concert.

Six musical instruments are yet to reach his troupe, which includes his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. This marks the second time the airline has misplaced them, with a similar incident taking place in 2014 when his prized sarod (which he called Ganga) went missing for 48 hours after he travelled from London to Delhi. It was eventually tracked.

The official website of the musician states that a concert is scheduled to take place at Montalvo Arts Center Carriage House Theatre in Saratoga, California, on November 14.

The ongoing concert tour is scheduled to take place over five days spread across October and November. Two other concerts follow the immediate one, on November 21 and November 22.