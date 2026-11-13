ASI set to approve deep dive for exploration at Dwarka, Bet Dwarka

NEW DELHI: The last time archaeologists went properly looking for submerged ruins of Lord Krishna’s kingdom Dwarka was in 2007. Nineteen years on, the Archaeological Survey of India is preparing to send divers back into the Arabian Sea.

Fresh explorations at major pilgrimage sites Dwarka and Bet Dwarka in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat, aiming to uncover submerged historical and cultural remnants, could begin by December, subject to ASI’s approval.

A team of underwater archaeology experts is expected to work with Professor Alok Tripathi, ASI’s former additional Director-General, who led last year’s onshore and offshore expeditions.

“The exploration may start in December. The extent of activities will depend on sanctions and availability of people. The final analysis of the site will be completed this time,” said a source privy to the matter.

The long gap says something about the discipline itself. Underwater archaeology in India remains nascent. Since 1981, the ASI has managed limited fieldwork on only 11 occasions, at sites including Mahabalipuram and Kaveripattinam in Tamil Nadu, Arikamedu in Puducherry, Loktak Lake in Manipur and Elephanta in Maharashtra.

The 2007 work at Dwarka found the area densely layered with successive structures. As per ASI, the excavation yielded terracotta objects, beads, fragmented bangles, copper rings, iron ingots and pottery.

Prof Tripathi’s team resumed limited excavation work last November near the ‘56 Seedhi’ steps by Gomti Ghat. With no open space around the Dwarkadheesh Temple, the excavation was confined to a small area. This time, space shouldn’t be a constraint.

Behind the fresh attempt

The fresh attempt to study underwater archaeology off Dwarka and Bet Dwarka assumes significance as in February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went scuba diving off the Panchkui beach to perform prayers near the ancient, submerged remnants of the ancient city