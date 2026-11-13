Badal, BJP tie-up likely, SAD revival on cards before Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is wooing estranged leaders. Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra has returned; former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur is scheduled to return on November 13. The appeal is part of the SAD’s effort to consolidate its support ahead of the polls.
Chandumajra and Jagir Kaur had joined SAD (Punar Surjit), formed last August by former acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Chandumajra cited Badal’s appeal against “anti-Punjab forces”, including the Congress and ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Bibi Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal and Barjinder Singh Brar, son of former minister Tota Singh, rejoined in April; former Garhshankar MLA Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan returned a month earlier.
In October, the SAD leader launched a door-to-door campaign from Gidderbaha, promising statewide coverage within 20 days. His “people’s manifesto” promises a ₹3,100 old-age pension, the Atta-Dal scheme and a ₹1 lakh Shagun payment. Sources said younger leaders and grassroots workers, including constituency in-charges, have strengthened the organisation.
Jangveer Singh, Sukhbir’s media adviser, said, “In the last two months, the party has launched a vigorous campaign against drugs, with Harsimrat Kaur Badal receiving a huge response from women who are determined to support the party’s campaign against the drug menace, as they believe the SAD alone has the political will to put an end to this scourge once and for all. The party has also outlined the policy changes it will make to wipe out this menace.”
The SAD remains strong in rural Malwa and parts of Majha but faces a credibility deficit over sacrilege, drugs, alleged mafia links and ‘neo-Panthics’.
The scale of its electoral decline since 2015 is evident from its performance in successive elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it won only Bathinda, retained by Harsimrat Kaur Badal, with just over 13 per cent of the vote. It won three of Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats in 2022, against 15 in 2017. In 2012, it had won 56 seats and formed its third government under Parkash Singh Badal.
The Sukhbir-led SAD remains the largest Panthic party, with a century-old legacy, extensive organisational network, leadership, resources and deep rural roots. In the November 2025 Tarn Taran bypoll, AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu won 42,649 votes, while SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa polled 30,558, a margin of 12,091 votes. In December, the SAD won 46 seats in 22 zila parishads and 449 panchayat samiti zones, finishing third behind the Congress but ahead of the BJP.
Amid speculation about a possible alliance with the BJP, the SAD is seeking to strengthen its organisational position before negotiations. Party insiders said, “The SAD is trying to consolidate so that it can project itself as a stronger contender for an alliance than the rebel factions, which are not even registered parties.”
Asked about the possible alliance timeline, Sukhbir said, “I am not an astrologer, you will get to know in a few days.” Speculation gathered pace after he was seen with BJP leaders at a wedding reception.
Sukhbir avoids criticism of BJP, targets AAP, Cong
Sukhbir has blamed the Congress and AAP for misgovernance but has avoided similar criticism of the BJP. BJP surveys reportedly favour an alliance with the SAD; without one, the Congress could gain an edge. Former Punjab Congress president Raja Warring has said both parties are fighting for their survival, not for Punjab.