Badal, BJP tie-up likely, SAD revival on cards before Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is wooing estranged leaders. Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra has returned; former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur is scheduled to return on November 13. The appeal is part of the SAD’s effort to consolidate its support ahead of the polls.

Chandumajra and Jagir Kaur had joined SAD (Punar Surjit), formed last August by former acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Chandumajra cited Badal’s appeal against “anti-Punjab forces”, including the Congress and ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Bibi Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal and Barjinder Singh Brar, son of former minister Tota Singh, rejoined in April; former Garhshankar MLA Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan returned a month earlier.

In October, the SAD leader launched a door-to-door campaign from Gidderbaha, promising statewide coverage within 20 days. His “people’s manifesto” promises a ₹3,100 old-age pension, the Atta-Dal scheme and a ₹1 lakh Shagun payment. Sources said younger leaders and grassroots workers, including constituency in-charges, have strengthened the organisation.

Jangveer Singh, Sukhbir’s media adviser, said, “In the last two months, the party has launched a vigorous campaign against drugs, with Harsimrat Kaur Badal receiving a huge response from women who are determined to support the party’s campaign against the drug menace, as they believe the SAD alone has the political will to put an end to this scourge once and for all. The party has also outlined the policy changes it will make to wipe out this menace.”