‘BJP and AAP will join hands, not Congress’: Former CM Channi rules out alliance in Punjab Assembly elections

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday ruled out any possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the ruling AAP in the state, even if a hung Assembly emerges after the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking on the second day of his “Jawani Sambhal Yatra” in Samrala, Channi asserted that the Congress would never join hands with AAP.

Meanwhile, the yatra's entry into Ludhiana brought renewed attention to factionalism within the state Congress, as loyalists of former Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stayed away from the event.

Speaking to the media in Samrala during the second day of his “Jawani Sambhal Yatra”, Channi explicitly ruled out any tie-up with AAP. He asserted that the Congress would never join hands with the ruling party.

He claimed, “In case a hung government is formed, then the alliance would be that of the BJP and AAP, and not AAP and the Congress.”

Channi further said that the BJP and SAD were hand in glove and that the two parties had never separated. “AAP has also surrendered to the tunes of the BJP due to ED and other raids. It's only the Congress that can bring justice to the people of Punjab,” he added.

Admitting that the Congress might have committed a few mistakes, Channi said the bicycle yatra had started from the soil of the Gurus at Chamkaur Sahib, with a pledge to bring Punjab, which had lost its sheen in recent years due to governments with vested interests, back on track.