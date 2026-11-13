Centre extends ban on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation for another five years

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Friday extended the ban on controversial preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation for another five years, noting it has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential to disturb peace and communal harmony.

The ministry had invoked the powers conferred by Sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), to declare the IRF as an unlawful association, which was upheld by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, it said in a gazette notification.

The earlier ban was ending on November 14.

"The Central Government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly the founder and President of the IRF, Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Dr Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country," it said.

The statements and speeches made by Naik are objectionable and subversive and he has been promoting enmity and hatred amongst different religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts, it said.

Naik made radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV networks, Internet, print and social media, it said.

If the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists, who are still absconding, disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony and propagate anti-national sentiments, it said.

The ministry said the outfit will escalate secessionism by supporting militancy and undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, it said.

"The central government, for the above-mentioned reasons, is of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the IRF, it is necessary to declare the IRF as an unlawful association with immediate effect," it said.