Centre gives seventh extension to panel probing 2023 Manipur violence, report due in May 2027

The Centre has granted another six-month extension, until May 20 next year, to the Commission of Inquiry probing the 2023 Manipur violence, which claimed more than 260 lives, a government notification said.
The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was constituted on June 4, 2023, following the outbreak of ethnic violence in the northeastern state in May that year.
This is the seventh extension granted to the commission. It was initially headed by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28. Justice Chauhan took charge on March 1.
According to a notification published in the gazette, the commission shall submit its report to the Centre "as soon as possible but not later than the 20 May, 2027."
The panel is probing the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, following a "Tribal Solidarity March" organised in the hill districts. The protest was held against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The ensuing violence claimed more than 260 lives.
The violence was preceded by tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which led to a series of smaller agitations.
The Centre constituted the commission on the recommendation of the Manipur government, citing the need for an inquiry into a matter of public importance.
The scope of the inquiry includes ascertaining whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty on the part of the authorities or individuals responsible.
The commission is also assessing the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and deal with the violence and riots.
It is also examining complaints and allegations submitted by individuals and associations.
In its previous extension, the Union Home Ministry had given the commission until May 20 to submit its report.
According to the ministry's notification dated June 4, 2023, large-scale violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, claiming the lives of several residents and injuring many others.
People's houses and properties were burnt down in arson attacks, rendering many homeless, the notification had said.
(With inputs from PTI)