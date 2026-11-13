Centre gives seventh extension to panel probing 2023 Manipur violence, report due in May 2027

The Centre has granted another six-month extension, until May 20 next year, to the Commission of Inquiry probing the 2023 Manipur violence, which claimed more than 260 lives, a government notification said.

The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was constituted on June 4, 2023, following the outbreak of ethnic violence in the northeastern state in May that year.

This is the seventh extension granted to the commission. It was initially headed by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28. Justice Chauhan took charge on March 1.

According to a notification published in the gazette, the commission shall submit its report to the Centre "as soon as possible but not later than the 20 May, 2027."

The panel is probing the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, following a "Tribal Solidarity March" organised in the hill districts. The protest was held against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The ensuing violence claimed more than 260 lives.