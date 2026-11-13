Congress MLA Bhushan Bara booked under POCSO over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl in Jharkhand

RANCHI: An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara at the Vidhan Sabha police station in Ranchi under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The roles of two women are also under scrutiny, as they are accused of luring the girl and bringing her to the MLA's residence.

In her complaint, the girl has also accused the MLA of threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident.

In her written statement to the police, the victim stated that in May 2026, two women, identified as Ema Bara and Josima Khakha, took her away on the promise of providing her with an education and enrolling her in a school. She was initially taken to the MLA's residence in Simdega and later brought to Ranchi.

According to the complaint, instead of being provided with an education, the girl was allegedly made to perform domestic chores. She claimed that even minor mistakes or delays in completing her work resulted in physical assault, verbal abuse and denial of adequate food.

The girl further alleged that she faced continuous harassment at both locations and was threatened whenever she attempted to protest against the mistreatment.

The complaint further alleges that on August 5, 2026, the MLA sexually assaulted the girl at his Ranchi residence (House No. 12). It states that he overpowered her and raped her despite her resistance.

The victim also informed the police that she was threatened with death and told that her body would be disposed of if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Terrified, the girl managed to escape the following day and reached her village in Simdega.

After returning home, her health began to deteriorate due to the physical abuse she had endured. She subsequently recounted the entire ordeal to her family.