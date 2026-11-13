Distance has not broken the bond, come home to build Uttarakhand, says Dhami to pravasis

Their experience, technical expertise, entrepreneurial skills and investment could help advance the vision of a developed Uttarakhand, he said.

The state set up the Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell in October 2022 and the Pravasi Uttarakhand Council in April 2025 to maintain contact with migrants and encourage their participation in development.

A website has also been developed for registration and information-sharing. Bardhan urged Uttarakhandis living outside the state to register online and contribute in areas including investment, tourism, agriculture, education, healthcare and self-employment.

Delhi had the largest contingent, with 91 participants, followed by Haryana with 71, Punjab with 35, Uttar Pradesh with 32 and Chandigarh with 22. Rajasthan sent 15 participants and Maharashtra nine. Gujarat and Karnataka had two each, while Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu had one participant apiece.

Prasoon Joshi, chairperson of Prasar Bharati and a member of the Uttarakhand diaspora, said more people returning to the state was “a good sign”. Uttarakhand, he said, should benefit from the skills and experience of people working in different fields, including those who may have become disconnected from their roots.

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said he had built a house in his ancestral village and visited every six months, but was not yet returning permanently because of his responsibilities in Delhi.

“Uttarakhand is our Devbhoomi. Because of my parents and ancestors, I have been elected from Delhi six consecutive times,” Bisht said. The state government expects participation in the annual gathering to grow in the coming years, as it seeks to turn ties with the diaspora into practical support for local development.