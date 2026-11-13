ED arrests Mahadev betting app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin and promoter of the Mahadev online betting app, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Raipur, officials said.

A special PMLA court remanded Chandrakar to ED custody till November 19, they added.

The arrest came a day after Chandrakar was sent to judicial custody till November 19 by a special CBI court in Raipur following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation on November 12.

Chandrakar, who is in his 30s, was brought to Delhi from Oman on November 1 after a court there approved his extradition to India in connection with the money-laundering case being probed by the ED.

According to the agency, the Mahadev app, also known as Mahadev Online Book (MOB), began operations in 2019-20 and witnessed a sharp rise in its user base during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The app allegedly operated through thousands of panels and generated proceeds of crime estimated at Rs 80,000 crore since 2019, the ED has said.

(With inputs from PTI)