Fresh FIR alleges minor abducted, coerced into making false statements against Simdega MLA

RANCHI: The allegations of sexual assault against the Simdega MLA have taken a fresh turn, with a new FIR alleging that a minor was abducted, threatened and coerced into making false and misleading statements against the legislator. The FIR has been registered at Pakartanr police station against two named accused.

According to an official communique issued by the media cell of the Superintendent of Police’s office, the complainant approached Pakartanr police station with a written complaint alleging that his minor granddaughter had been abducted by Dilip Tirkey and Abhishek Bharti.

The complaint alleged that the two accused intimidated the minor and pressured her into making false statements against the Simdega MLA. She was also allegedly coerced into giving false testimony regarding the allegations against the legislator. Her statement was subsequently broadcast on a news channel.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police registered an FIR against the two named accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 23(4) of the POCSO Act.

Police said all aspects of the case were being thoroughly investigated and further legal action would be taken based on the evidence gathered.