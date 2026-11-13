Govt likely to take up FCRA bill in Parliament's Winter Session

NEW DELHI: The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) examining the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 may submit its report during the winter session of Parliament, enabling the government to push for its passage in the session, sources said.
The bill was referred to the JPC on August 12 during the monsoon session after pushback from the Opposition, which alleged that the proposed legislation targets minorities and NGOs and demanded its withdrawal. Sources said the government may bring certain amendments to the bill, maintaining that the proposed legislation is not religion-specific and is aimed at regulating foreign contributions.
The 31-member panel, headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, was expected to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the winter session. Opposition members have alleged that consultations are being rushed ahead of the deadline.
Introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, the FCRA Bill proposes tighter oversight of NGOs and foreign contributions. The government had put it on hold following resistance from stakeholders.
The panel has held four sittings since September. Its study tour to Shillong, Kochi and Chennai on November 2, 3 and 4 drew objections from Opposition members.
Among the bill’s contentious provisions is a proposal to create a designated authority to manage and dispose of assets when an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled or ceases to exist. At the JPC meeting on Thursday, Christian groups demanded withdrawal of the bill.
According to sources, Asir Ebenezer of the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) opposed the bill claiming that if it becomes a law, it will destroy the religious independence of the community.
“Regulation of foreign funds must not become a means of restricting the constitutional freedom to profess, practise and propagate religion, or the right of minorities to establish and administer institutions,” said Ebenezer.
The RSS-linked organisations sought further strengthening of the proposed bill.
Venugopal had written to Speaker last month
Last month, Congress MP K C Venugopal wrote to Speaker Om Birla seeking his intervention, warning that a push to pass the Bill could reduce parliamentary examination to a formality.