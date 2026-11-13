India joins 50 nations in call for ‘safe, sustained and unhindered’ humanitarian aid access to Gaza

India has joined 50 other UN member states in calling for safe and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, urging Israel's incoming government to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies as winter sets in.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, joined a media stakeout led by Jordan, Qatar and the UK on Thursday, endorsing the Call to Action on Humanitarian Access and Health in Gaza.

"As winter sets in, India reiterates the importance of safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian assistance to suffering civilians, especially women and children, in Gaza," the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a post on X on Friday.