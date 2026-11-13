India joins 50 nations in call for ‘safe, sustained and unhindered’ humanitarian aid access to Gaza

India has joined 50 other UN member states in calling for safe and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, urging Israel's incoming government to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies as winter sets in.
India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, joined a media stakeout led by Jordan, Qatar and the UK on Thursday, endorsing the Call to Action on Humanitarian Access and Health in Gaza.
"As winter sets in, India reiterates the importance of safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian assistance to suffering civilians, especially women and children, in Gaza," the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a post on X on Friday.
It also stressed the need to protect civilians, uphold international humanitarian law and renew efforts towards lasting peace and stability in the region.
In a joint statement delivered by UK Permanent Representative to the UN Sarah MacIntosh, the countries urged Israel's incoming government to ensure rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza following the elections in Israel.
The statement called for the facilitation of humanitarian corridors through Egypt and Jordan and approval of additional critical supplies, including shelter, fuel, water, sanitation and medical supplies, to prevent a further deterioration of public health.
It also urged Israel to restore medical referrals to hospitals in East Jerusalem and the West Bank for patients whose illnesses and injuries cannot be adequately treated in Gaza.
The countries called for the protection of healthcare workers, medical facilities and transport in accordance with international humanitarian law. They also sought transparent and expedited criminal investigations into attacks on healthcare and humanitarian workers.
Reaffirming their commitment to humanitarian efforts, the countries said they would support urgent winterisation measures, including the provision of shelter, water, sanitation and health supplies, to alleviate civilian suffering and mitigate public health risks.
(With inputs from PTI)