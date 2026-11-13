Jharkhand woman dies after dispute over ‘Maiyan Samman’ money, parents allege murder

RANCHI: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide following a dispute with her husband over the money she had received under the state government’s ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana.’ The deceased, identified as Priyanka Kumari, was married to Sunil Sao.

However, Priyanka’s parents have alleged that she was murdered over a dispute related to the monthly financial assistance provided under the scheme. They stated that there were frequent disputes between Priyanka and her husband, and that a conflict had also arisen between them regarding the funds from the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana.’

According to them, Sunil had used the money credited to Priyanka’s account to purchase a mobile phone, triggering an argument between the couple on Wednesday. Her parents further alleged that Sunil and his mother assaulted Priyanka before hanging her.

They alleged that Priyanka’s death was not a case of suicide but murder. Her father claimed that her husband and mother-in-law assaulted her before hanging her.