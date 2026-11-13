JPC likely to submit FCRA Bill report during Winter Session, paving way for Parliament debate

NEW DELHI: The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) examining the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 may submit its report during the winter session of Parliament, enabling the government to push for its passage in the session, sources said.

The bill was referred to the JPC on August 12 during the monsoon session after pushback from the Opposition, which alleged that the proposed legislation targets minorities and NGOs and demanded its withdrawal. Sources said the government may bring certain amendments to the bill, maintaining that the proposed legislation is not religion-specific and is aimed at regulating foreign contributions.

The 31-member panel, headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, was expected to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the winter session. Opposition members have alleged that consultations are being rushed ahead of the deadline.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, the FCRA Bill proposes tighter oversight of NGOs and foreign contributions. The government had put it on hold following resistance from stakeholders.