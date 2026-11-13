Kolkata HC pulls Abhishek Banerjee over remarks on judiciary's bias; reserves verdict

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday pulled up Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, over his alleged remarks on the judiciary asking him to submit a list of judges "with the BJP" and who aren’t to the court.

The High Court took the exception to the MP from the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district, who belongs to the Mamata Banerjee faction, for his alleged remarks on judiciary.

The court concluded hearing in connection with a petition filed by Abhishek challenging the Bengal BJP government’s decision to downgrade his security cover from Z-plus to X. Justice Krishna Rao reserved his verdict.

Abhishek Bannerjee had made a scathing attack on a section of the judiciary, among others, accusing it of turning a blind eye to threats to his security particularly after his Kalighat residence in south Kolkata was allegedly attacked on 7 November night.

The hearing took an unexpected turn when the state government raised the issue of alleged remarks about the judiciary made by Abhishek, in a recent media interview.

Drawing the attention of Justice Krishna Rao, the state’s counsel played an audio clip during the hearing and argued that a people’s representative could question not the impartiality of judges. “How can a people’s representative make such adverse comments about judges?