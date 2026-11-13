Ladakh protest enters second day, Wangchuk claims 'under house arrest'

SRINAGAR: The Leh Apex Body's (LAB) indefinite dharna has entered a second day defying restrictions imposed by Ladakh administration on protests and sit-ins, while climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk has been placed under house detention for two months.
The dharna began at 11 A.M on Thursday under the leadership of LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay at NDS Memorial Park, Leh amid a biting cold.
A LAB leader said dharna would continue until their demands were met. and the protesters will sit at the venue from 10 A.M to 5 P.M, while 20 to 30 people, along with LAB leaders, will stay overnight.
According to LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, the protest had already been planned and their dharna is to press for resumption of talks, deferring of hill council polls, roll back of new liquor policy, release of judicial inquiry report into September 24, 2025 violence.
Dorjay said "December is not the right time to hold elections in Ladakh", as intense cold sets in and temperature stays many degrees below freezing point. 25% people of Ladakh have already migrated, demanding deferment of Hill council polls.
The Ladakh CEO has announced holding of hill council polls in eight districts of Ladakh on December 4.
The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which is also agitating for constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and UT-level elected body for Ladakh, has opposed holding of hill council polls in peak winter in December and demanded its deferment till May-June next year.
Wangchuk was taken away from the dharna site on Wednesday evening by police and shifted to his residence, where he has been kept under house detention.
An order issued by the Additional District Magistrate, Leh, while invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, has imposed restrictions on Wangchuk, on his movement and to refrain him from engaging in any activity, organising or participating in any unauthorised rally, procession or public gathering or conduct that is likely to cause a breach of public peace, disturbance of public tranquillity or obstruction to the peaceful conduct of the ongoing electoral processes within the territorial jurisdiction of district Leh.
“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 Days, unless rescinded or modified earlier in accordance with law,” it states.
The SSP of Leh had requested to issue preventive orders and restrict Sonam Wangchuk's movements citing previous activities and alleged attempts to mobilise and instigate the general public have affected public order in the district.
The SSP also alleged that his future programmes, demonstrations, hunger strikes and public gatherings may again lead to disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in District Leh.
“It has been apprehended that such activities, if not regulated, may create circumstances prejudicial to the ongoing electoral processes relating to elections to the Municipal Committee, Panchayats and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh and may adversely affect the peaceful and orderly conduct of the ongoing statutory electoral process in Leh along with maintenance of public order,” further states the order adding the Model Code of Conduct is already in force in the district pursuant to the directions issued by the State Election Commission for the Union Territories and the Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh.
The municipal polls in Leh and Kargil district would be held on November 21.
Wangchuk in a video message on his X account said he has been placed under house arrest at his institution and about two dozen police and paramilitary and police vehicles surround the house.
“All for asking uncomfortable questions like... why is the Judicial Inquiry Commission Report (of last year's killings in Leh) is delayed & a phoney Council election is foisted on people with rocket speed in mid winter. Whole of Ladakh is in protest (sic),” he said in a post.
“My X, Instagram & YouTube reach have been drastically suppressed in the world's largest democracy,” he further stated.
Wangchuk said, the detention order will be challenged in the court of law and the dharna will continue till their demands are not met.
A KDA delegation led by its co-chairman Sajjad Kargili would visit Leh today to meet LAB leaders and chalk out the future course of action.
The KDA has also announced a candle march in Kargil on Saturday evening to express solidarity with LAB agitation and Wangchuk and reiterate its demand for constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and a UT-level elected body for Ladakh.
In a video message, LAB and KDA leaders have urged the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and LoP to intervene and defer hill council polls, saying December and January are the coldest and snowiest months in Ladakh.
They also sought release of the inquiry report into September 24, 2025 violence in Leh, in which four people were killed and more than 40 injured in police firing.