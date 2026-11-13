Ladakh protest enters second day, Wangchuk claims 'under house arrest'

SRINAGAR: The Leh Apex Body's (LAB) indefinite dharna has entered a second day defying restrictions imposed by Ladakh administration on protests and sit-ins, while climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk has been placed under house detention for two months.

The dharna began at 11 A.M on Thursday under the leadership of LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay at NDS Memorial Park, Leh amid a biting cold.

A LAB leader said dharna would continue until their demands were met. and the protesters will sit at the venue from 10 A.M to 5 P.M, while 20 to 30 people, along with LAB leaders, will stay overnight.

According to LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, the protest had already been planned and their dharna is to press for resumption of talks, deferring of hill council polls, roll back of new liquor policy, release of judicial inquiry report into September 24, 2025 violence.

Dorjay said "December is not the right time to hold elections in Ladakh", as intense cold sets in and temperature stays many degrees below freezing point. 25% people of Ladakh have already migrated, demanding deferment of Hill council polls.

The Ladakh CEO has announced holding of hill council polls in eight districts of Ladakh on December 4.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which is also agitating for constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and UT-level elected body for Ladakh, has opposed holding of hill council polls in peak winter in December and demanded its deferment till May-June next year.