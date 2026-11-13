MEA issues emergency travel document to bring back Kerala sailor stranded in Iran

An Indian seafarer from Kerala, who is stranded at Iran's Chabahar Port after losing his passport and other documents, is being assisted by the government to return home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The MEA has issued an Emergency Certificate (EC) to Akshay Harish to facilitate his return to India, while the Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas is in regular contact with him and coordinating the necessary arrangements, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said the consulate received a call from Akshay on November 9, during which he informed officials that he had joined the merchant vessel Plam Marine in Japan in 2025.

Upon reaching Chabahar Port, the vessel's captain informed him that his passport and Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC) had been lost. He was subsequently disembarked from the vessel and left stranded at the port.

Akshay also informed the consulate that the vessel's owner was providing him with boarding and lodging.

"Subsequent to his call, our Consulate immediately contacted the vessel's owner and agent, briefed them on the formalities required for the issuance of an Emergency Certificate (EC). We have issued him the EC and are making all efforts to facilitate his early return to India," Jaiswal said.

An Emergency Certificate is a one-way travel document issued to Indian citizens who have lost their passports or are unable to obtain replacement documents in time. It allows them to undertake a single journey back to India and serves as a temporary substitute for a passport.

(With inputs from PTI)