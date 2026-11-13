Medical interns stipend parity: Union Health ministry considers appeal against NMC

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry is considering an appeal against the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) inaction on stipend parity for all undergraduate medical interns, whether in government or private colleges, according to an RTI.

This follows the ministry’s two letters to the NMC, asking it to examine stipend parity.

Medical interns and resident doctors associations like FAIMA and FORDA have raised this concern many times.

The NMC, which oversees medical education in India, is aware of differences in intern stipends. Interns, often called the backbone of hospitals, sometimes work more than 30 to 36 hours straight without a break.

In February, the NMC had agreed that there is no stipend parity and that an amendment is needed in accordance with the statutory process.

However, in response to RTI activist Dr KV Babu’s June 30 query, the NMC said, "As and when the regulations are revised or amended, the inputs will be sought from stakeholders."

Kerala-based Dr Babu told this paper that he filed an appeal with the ministry on July 15, asking for action against the NMC for not looking into the issue, even after two reminders from the health ministry.

In an RTI reply, dated October 22, the ministry told him that his "appeal is under consideration."

"The issue of stipend parity for interns has been pending with the government for over four years and with the NMC for more than a year," the ophthalmologist said.