Microsoft outage persists in India, users report fresh spike in Outlook, Teams disruptions

Microsoft's workplace services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, continued to face disruptions in India on Friday, a day after a global outage began, with users reporting a fresh spike in problems after 6 am.

Indian users began flagging issues around 11 pm on Thursday, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports moderated overnight before rising again on Friday morning.

Microsoft's service health page showed "service degradation" affecting Microsoft 365 business and enterprise customers as well as consumer products, as of an update at 11.16 am IST.

The company said it was pursuing multiple workstreams to identify the underlying cause and restore its backend servers. It added that it was not aware of any malicious activity behind the incident and would share details of the root cause in a post-incident report once the disruption was mitigated.

Microsoft said the strain on its systems was not due to increased traffic but because "a number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable".