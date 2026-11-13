Punjab will elect PM Modi's development-oriented govt, not ‘Chutkulon Ki Sarkar ’, says Haryana CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the present administration in Punjab had been reduced to what he described as a mere “Chutkulon Ki Sarkar”.

Addressing a public rally in Jalandhar, Saini remarked that people were beginning to realise that jokes might entertain audiences in cinema halls, but they could not run a government.

He said the people of Punjab must now collectively decide to teach those who had misled them a lesson through the power of their votes and bring a double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to put the state back on the path of development.

Questioning the Mann government's handling of law and order, Saini said peace and stability would be restored in Punjab once the BJP formed the government.

He said Haryana's successful policies would also be implemented in Punjab, including the procurement of all 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and merit-based government recruitment without Parchi-Kharchi.

He said more than two lakh hardworking and deserving youth had been provided government jobs in Haryana through a transparent recruitment process, whereas most recruitment processes in Punjab remained entangled in court cases.

Saini said Punjab, which once held the number one position, had fallen far behind in development due to the failures of the present government.

Saini asserted that once the BJP formed the government in Punjab after the Assembly elections scheduled for February, those involved in the drug trade would have only two options: either abandon their illegal activities or leave the state. He said drug traffickers would not be allowed to operate in Punjab or Haryana.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Saini said the party had promised to eliminate the drug menace within six months of coming to power.

However, he said drug abuse had continued to spread, pushing more young people into addiction, while the government lacked both the policy and the political will to tackle the problem.