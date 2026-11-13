Rahul Gandhi alleges government surveillance, claims Modi has his 'phone tapped'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of tapping his phone, alleging that the Prime Minister was aware of evidence he possessed about people being controlled by foreign powers and engaging in anti-national activities.

In a video posted by the Congress on X, the Congress leader renewed his challenge to Modi to take part in an open debate, saying the discussion would expose who was allegedly under the influence of foreign powers and how long they had been involved in anti-national activities.

"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Gandhi said.