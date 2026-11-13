Rahul Gandhi alleges government surveillance, claims Modi has his 'phone tapped'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of tapping his phone, alleging that the Prime Minister was aware of evidence he possessed about people being controlled by foreign powers and engaging in anti-national activities.
In a video posted by the Congress on X, the Congress leader renewed his challenge to Modi to take part in an open debate, saying the discussion would expose who was allegedly under the influence of foreign powers and how long they had been involved in anti-national activities.
"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Gandhi said.
He claimed that evidence of the alleged foreign influence was already on his phone and that the Prime Minister knew what it contained. Reiterating his challenge, Gandhi said: "My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place."
Gandhi has repeatedly challenged Modi to an open debate. On November 6, he said he was ready to participate on "any platform, any time, any place", and had urged Union ministers to persuade the Prime Minister to accept the challenge.
The latest exchange comes amid a political confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday responded to Gandhi's challenge by asking him to raise the issues in Parliament, which he described as the appropriate forum. Shah also said the Centre was ready to convene a special session if the Congress made a formal request.
Gandhi's latest remarks reiterate his demand for a direct debate with the Prime Minister, this time framing it around allegations of phone surveillance and foreign influence.
(With PTI inputs)