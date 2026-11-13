Ranchi jail inmate alleges repeated sexual assault; jail superintendent among 19 booked

RANCHI: A man who was an undertrial inmate at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi was allegedly sexually assaulted, beaten, and the forced to take drugs while in custody.
The FIR was filed by the victim's father, at the Khelgaon Police Station on November 12. It identifies several a total of 19 individuals by name and designation including the jail superintendent, ward in-charges, and medical personnel from the prison hospital.
All of them have been booked under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351, 352, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In the FIR, the complainant has sought an impartial investigation into the incident and demanded action against all those involved in the alleged events that took place inside the jail.
The complainant's son was held as an undertrial prisoner at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in connection with a case and was acquitted by a Ranchi court on June 12, 2026.
The victim's father said his son remains in a state of deep mental trauma since he returned home due to the incidents he allegedly endured while in prison.
The FIR alleges that the victim was subjected to unnatural sexual assault on three separate occasions during his time inside the jail premises.
“The first incident occurred on the night of June 12, 2026. It is alleged that certain inmates forced the young man to wear a saree and applied makeup to him, presenting him as a girl.
Subsequently, he was allegedly forced to consume a liquid substance, which caused him to lose consciousness,” stated the FIR filed by the victim’s father. He was subsequently dragged to Ward No. 3-A, where several individuals subjected him to forced unnatural sexual acts,” stated the FIR.
The second incident allegedly took place around Ram Navami, when the accused again forced the young man to dress as a woman. After allegedly administering an intoxicating substance to him, they took him to Ward No. 3, where he was once again subjected to unnatural sexual acts.
The third incident reportedly occurred during the Sarhul festival. The complainant alleged that members of the same group dragged the young man to an area near Wards 4 and 5 and subjected him to similar sexual assault. However, the complaint does not mention the exact dates of either incident.
The victim’s father has also accused the prison administration of ignoring repeated complaints of sexual abuse. According to the FIR, the young man had submitted a written complaint to the Ward In-charge, who allegedly mistreated him and tore up the document instead of taking action.
The complaint further alleges that a doctor at the prison hospital refused to examine or treat him despite his complaints of pain and injuries to his private parts following the alleged assault. It also claims that no medical examination was conducted before his release from jail on June 12, 2026.