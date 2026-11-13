Ranchi jail inmate alleges repeated sexual assault; jail superintendent among 19 booked

RANCHI: A man who was an undertrial inmate at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi was allegedly sexually assaulted, beaten, and the forced to take drugs while in custody.

The FIR was filed by the victim's father, at the Khelgaon Police Station on November 12. It identifies several a total of 19 individuals by name and designation including the jail superintendent, ward in-charges, and medical personnel from the prison hospital.

All of them have been booked under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351, 352, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In the FIR, the complainant has sought an impartial investigation into the incident and demanded action against all those involved in the alleged events that took place inside the jail.

The complainant's son was held as an undertrial prisoner at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in connection with a case and was acquitted by a Ranchi court on June 12, 2026.

The victim's father said his son remains in a state of deep mental trauma since he returned home due to the incidents he allegedly endured while in prison.

The FIR alleges that the victim was subjected to unnatural sexual assault on three separate occasions during his time inside the jail premises.

“The first incident occurred on the night of June 12, 2026. It is alleged that certain inmates forced the young man to wear a saree and applied makeup to him, presenting him as a girl.