Shimla resident files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over her remark on Sonia Gandhi's memoir

CHANDIGARH: Kangana Ranaut, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, sparked a controversy after she questioned former Congress President Sonia Gandhi's entry into Indian politics and called her a 'mysterious foreigner ’.

Today, a Shimla resident, Capt Atul Sharma, has filed a complaint with Director General of Police Ashok Tewari seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranaut, alleging that her posts promote hatred, question constitutional loyalty and spread false information.

Ranaut had recently targeted Gandhi over her memoir, questioning how she could remain unaware of the circumstances surrounding the killings of members of the Gandhi family.

The remarks were made in the context of Ranaut’s experience while researching and making her film 'Emergency'.

Taking exception to the remarks, Sharma approached the DGP, seeking legal action against Ranaut. Sharma seeks registration of an FIR and a time-bound cyber-forensic investigation into a post published on November 10 through Ranaut’s verified social media handle @KanganaTeam.

The complainant has alleged that the post contained inflammatory and unsubstantiated insinuations linking the Gandhi family’s tragedies with subsequent political developments, including references to Sonia Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi.

He has sought that a case be registered under sections 196, 197 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as Sharma alleges that the post could disturb public harmony and create hostility.

The complainant has urged police to preserve digital evidence, authenticate the post and examine its contents through a cyber-forensic investigation.

Criticising Ranaut over her remarks about Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister's Media Advisor and Congress leader Naresh Chauhan called them unfortunate and reflective of her mindset.

He said that making comments about an individual's life and struggles without understanding their experiences was inappropriate. He said Ranaut had frequently remained in the news for controversial statements since becoming an MP.

Chauhan said the BJP should explain why it had sidelined experienced leaders and dedicated workers who had served the party for years and chosen a celebrity as its candidate from an important parliamentary constituency like Mandi.

Alleging that the BJP had prioritised publicity and popularity over the political interests of Himachal Pradesh and issues concerning its people, Chauhan said such remarks undermined political decorum and affected the image of the state.

"Questions had also been raised about her role during the natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh,’’ he added.