Air India says US flights operated as scheduled despite nationwide ground stop

Air India on Saturday said all its flights to and from the US operated as scheduled without significant delays, despite widespread disruptions caused by a nationwide flight ground stop in the country.

The airline said flights en route to New York, Newark and San Francisco landed on time early on Saturday. Departures from the three airports also operated without significant delays.

"All our flights to and from the US have been operating as per schedule without any significant delay in spite of air traffic getting severely impacted due to the nationwide ground stop in the USA since last night," the airline said in a statement.

The statement came after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon following communications problems at regional air traffic control centres, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns.

More than 2,500 flights were cancelled across the US on Saturday, while hundreds of others were delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Air India, owned by the Tata Group, is the only Indian domestic airline operating direct flight services to and from the US.

(With inputs from PTI)