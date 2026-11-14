Bay of Bengal system likely to intensify into cyclone by November 16, says IMD

The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system and is likely to develop into a depression within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The system is then expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal around the evening of November 16, the Met Department said in a bulletin.

The well-marked low-pressure area lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Saturday, according to the IMD.

Under its influence, squally weather is expected over the Andaman Sea, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and large parts of the Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph.

Wind speeds are likely to increase to 80 kmph from November 17 and continue at that level for the subsequent two days, the IMD said.

In view of the expected rough sea conditions, the Met Department advised fishermen currently out at sea to return to the coast by November 15. It also warned them against venturing into the sea during the period.

The developing system is the third major weather system to affect the Bay of Bengal region in recent weeks, following cyclones Arnab and Murasu, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast in October and November, respectively.

Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Narsapur on October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 125-135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph. At least six people were killed. Cyclone Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole early on November 3 as a severe cyclonic storm, packing winds of 100-110 kmph and gusts of up to 120 kmph. Its remnants brought extremely heavy rainfall to parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on November 5.

(With inputs from PTI)