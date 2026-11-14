BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of seeking regime change with foreign help, calls him ‘puppet of foreign powers’

The BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of seeking to undermine India's democratic institutions with foreign backing, alleging that the party's Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad was providing a platform to individuals linked to George Soros-backed organisations and those who had made anti-India statements.

BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal alleged that Rahul Gandhi's politics was moving beyond political opposition towards an "anti-national agenda".

Questioning the participation of foreign speakers at the summit, organised by the Congress government in Telangana, Agarwal asked whether the gathering was intended for dialogue or to promote narratives against India.

He specifically questioned the inclusion of Guillaume Long, former foreign minister of Ecuador, who was reportedly listed among the speakers.

Agarwal claimed that Long was associated with the Centre for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), which reportedly received USD 420,000 in grants from the George Soros-backed Open Society Policy Center in 2021.

He also referred to Enforcement Directorate searches at eight premises in Bengaluru in March 2025 in connection with suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), allegedly involving the Open Society Foundations and its beneficiaries.

"By inviting individuals like Guillaume Long, is Rahul Gandhi seeking international backing for an anti-India agenda?" Agarwal asked in a post on X.