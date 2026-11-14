BJP calls Congress’s ‘Smash the Patriarchy’ slogan hollow, questions silence on allegations against party leaders

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Congress of double standards on women's safety, questioning Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders over their alleged silence on sexual assault and harassment allegations involving Congress leaders.

At a press conference, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the "divine feminine".

"India is worshipping Chhathi Maiya with great pride in its culture. Chhathi Maiya is the hymn of creation itself. And on the other hand, as you know, Congress keeps insulting the divine feminine over and over again," the BJP leader alleged.

Swaraj questioned the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, over three cases involving allegations against party leaders.

Referring to the allegations against Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bhada, the BJP leader said, "There are some really serious allegations that he raped a 14-year-old tribal girl. In fact, investigating agencies have even filed an FIR under the POCSO Act."

An FIR has been registered against Bara under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act following a complaint by a minor girl. The legislator has denied the allegations, describing them as a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by political opponents.

Police said the investigation was underway.