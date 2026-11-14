BJP President Nitin Nabin to grace Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: BJP National President Nitin Nabin is set to attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Conference on November 15 at Dharamjaigarh in Raigarh district on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The conference, scheduled at the Dussehra ground, will spotlight the historical struggles, rich cultural identity, and invaluable contributions of tribal communities to nation-building.

November 15 is observed nationwide as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day), an observance initiated by the Central Government in 2021 to recognise Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary and to honour the supreme sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda spearheaded the indigenous community’s fierce resistance against British colonial rule and exploitative socio-economic practices through the historic Ulgulan movement.

His unwavering struggle remains a timeless symbol of tribal autonomy, rights, and the indomitable spirit of freedom, holding an esteemed place in India's freedom struggle and indigenous history.

Chhattisgarh boasts a distinct tribal heritage defined by the unique traditions of Bastar, the vibrant folk arts of Surguja, rich traditional music and dance forms, and a lifestyle profoundly intertwined with nature.

The Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations emphasise preserving and actively promoting these cultural treasures while bringing national prominence to the historical role played by tribal populations.