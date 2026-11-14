Delhi corners Dhaka with water diplomacy as India plans to let Ganga treaty expire

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to let the India-Bangladesh Ganga Water Sharing Treaty expire when the 30-year pact concludes next month. However, water sharing will continue for now as per existing terms, officials aware of the matter told TNIE.
India intends to demonstrate goodwill by maintaining the same volume of water allocation to Bangladesh as per the existing treaty even after its lapse. The water card is apparently a diplomatic tool to enhance bilateral relations.
The treaty was signed on December 12, 1996 to govern the sharing of Ganga water between India and Bangladesh, particularly around the Farakka Barrage during the lean season. The agreement was scheduled to be renewed with mutual consent after 30 years.
Sources said the Centre wants to renegotiate the terms to obtain additional water to meet India’s developmental initiatives. These include supporting operations at Kolkata’s Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, meeting the water requirements for NTPC’s thermal power plant, and addressing salinity issues in the Sundarbans and other regions.
The current arrangement stipulates that each country receive 35,000 cusecs of water alternately for 10 days during the lean season, which runs from March 11 to May 11.
India needs 40,000 cusecs of water to keep its developmental work on at the Kolkata port. In this context, the Central Water Commission presented the technical details to the Ministry of External Affairs last month.
“We were asked to give all technical details and presentations associated with the Treaty and how India can get more water during the lean season,” said an official. Officials of West Bengal and Bihar governments, which complained that the treaty was hurting their states’ interests, also attended the meeting.
“We need at least 5,000 cusecs extra water to flush out sediments at Kolkata Port in the lean season and also to stop saline intrusion in Sundarban deltas and adjoining agricultural suitable areas,” said the official.
Taking a dig at Bangladesh’s political confrontation with India, an MEA official said: “On any treaty made in good faith, it is the duty of the lower riparian state to respect the upper riparian state to maintain that faith.”
Earlier, India set up a panel to examine the restoration and future management of the Teesta Barrage Project in West Bengal. This move came amid growing Chinese involvement in Bangladesh’s plans for the Teesta river.
An estimated 54 transboundary rivers flow into Bangladesh from India. Experts see the need for multiple treaties to govern these rivers. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina claims she wants to return home in December. New Delhi may use the water treaty as leverage to negotiate the proper handling of Hasina, who is known for a pro-India approach.