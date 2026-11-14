Delhi Police proposes 50,000-person cap, 10 am to 5 pm window for gatherings at Ramlila Maidan

Under the proposed arrangements for Ramlila Ground, organisers will first have to obtain clearance from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) confirming the availability of the venue before approaching the police for permission. Applications will ordinarily have to be submitted at least 10 days before the proposed event.

The draft also makes organisers responsible for managing the gathering and coordinating with traffic authorities. They will have to make parking arrangements, designate drop-off points for participants and ensure that roads and emergency access routes remain unobstructed.

The proposed security guidelines prohibit firearms, swords, spears, sharp objects and other prohibited items at the venue. Drone operations in the vicinity of the ground will also require prior authorisation.

Organisers will additionally have to ensure the availability of drinking water, medical assistance and sanitation facilities, besides making arrangements for proper waste disposal.

Ramlila Ground has recently hosted major political gatherings, including the Congress-led INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Delhi Police had granted clearance for the rally subject to conditions, including that it conclude by 5 pm, with organisers responsible for crowd management, traffic arrangements and other security measures.

The senior officer told ANI that further action on the proposed SOP would be taken after it is examined by the competent authorities. The guidelines will come into force only after receiving the necessary approval.

(With inputs from ANI)