Hardeep Singh Puri resigns from UP Rajya Sabha seat after unopposed election win from Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat representing Uttar Pradesh, days after being elected unopposed to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan accepted his resignation with effect from November 14, according to a notification issued by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

Puri's term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was scheduled to end on November 25. He was elected unopposed from Madhya Pradesh on November 5, with his new tenure set to continue until April 2, 2030.

He was nominated for the Madhya Pradesh seat vacated by former Union minister L Murugan, who resigned last month to strengthen the party organisation in Tamil Nadu.

Announcing the acceptance of Puri's resignation, Mody in a notification, said, "Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the state of Uttar Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha wef, 14th November, 2026."

(With inputs from PTI)