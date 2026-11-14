Indian-origin student gets 30-year jail term for preying on underaged girls

CHANDIGARH: A 27-year-old Indian student from Mumbai described by UK authorities as a ’’serial online groomer’’ has been sentenced for 30-years in prison for "exploiting and coercing" at least 70 teenage girls across the country into sending him sexually explicit videos and images.

Bilal Kazi, who was pursuing a PhD in Chemistry in the UK, targeted girls aged between 10 and 17, using social media and gaming platforms, including Snapchat, Wink and Roblox, to groom his victims between 2021 and 2025.

Kazi of Hubert Croft, Birmingham was sentenced at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to a series of child sexual abuse offences committed online. He will have to serve a minimum of 20 years before becoming eligible for parole and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

The court heard that Kazi pretended to be a teenage boy on social media and gaming platforms to build trust with girls aged between 10 and 15. He had previously pleaded guilty to 37 charges of child sexual offences.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor at the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, "Bilal Kazi acted with absolute ruthlessness in grooming, manipulating and exploiting a large number of young vulnerable girls.

He befriended them online and forced them to take photos and videos carrying out sexual acts. He then blackmailed those who refused to comply with his further demands, threatening to post the explicit imagery to others.’’

"He posed as a teenage boy in order to attract and gain the trust of his victims and caused many to think that they were in a genuine relationship with him. When the victims realised they had been deceived, they were understandably distressed and some suffered serious and long-term trauma," he said.