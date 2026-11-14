J&K Police announce Rs 30 lakh reward for information on three militants after killing of two SPOs

SRINAGAR: A day after two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were killed by terrorists in the Dacchan forest area of J&K’s Kishtwar district, police on Friday circulated posters of three wanted local militants and announced rewards of Rs 30 lakh cash for those sharing information about the trio. Troops are conducting massive search operations in the forest area to track down attackers.

Kishwar police issued posters of three local active terrorists—Mohd Amin aka Jahangir, Riaz Ahmed aka Hazari and Mudassir Hussain. Police said the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.

Of the three wanted militants, Jahangir is a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and has been active since 1990s. He is considered Jammu and Kashmir’s longest-surviving terrorist.

The issuance of posters came after bodies of two SPOs Rashpal Kumar, 45 and Bobby Chand, 57, both residents of Kishtwar, were recovered from Dacchan forest area of Kishtwar on Thursday. Their service rifles (Insas rifle and .303 rifle) are missing.

The duo had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling to an Army post in the forest area.

Security forces suspect that the duo might have been abducted and killed by a group of 2-3 militants hiding in the forest area. The Army, police and CRPF have launched a massive search operation in the area.