Naseeruddin Shah slams Modi govt’s ‘indifference’ during Covid lockdown

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Saturday criticised the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing it of displaying an “attitude of indifference” while announcing the nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

Speaking at the launch of Trust in a Time of Crisis, a book documenting the experiences of healthcare professionals and volunteers during the pandemic, Shah praised medical workers for risking their lives while battling the crisis. He said listening to doctors recount their experiences was both informative and disturbing.

“The next public health emergency or any other disaster will unfold differently. It will demand different skills, different solutions and perhaps, not perhaps, definitely different forms of leadership,” he said.

Reading excerpts from the book, including a passage from the foreword by senior advocate Indira Jaising, Shah referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020.

“If I may add, (the announcement was made) with an attitude of....don't expect any help from me, I am planning to grow my beard and my hair,” he remarked.

Describing healthcare workers who died during the pandemic as “martyrs” in the battle against an “invisible enemy”, Shah expressed admiration for their dedication and the hardships they endured.

“Imagination is the greatest weapon an actor has, and having been in these situations, even my imagination fails when I think of what all of you, many of you went through in your PPE kits,” the 76-year-old actor said.

“I cannot even imagine that...the discomfort, the heat, the exhaustion of your work, nothing stopped you. And my heart is bursting with admiration....you all upheld the hypocritical oath that you took,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)