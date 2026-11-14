Opposition challenges Centre's plan to replace ISI's 33-member council with 11-member board

NEW DELHI: Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, on Friday backed the Centre’s proposed overhaul of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Bill on grounds that the premier institution relies on taxpayer funding but its governance rests with a 1,200-member society with little public oversight.

However, Opposition members, including Congress MP P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy strongly opposed the overhaul at the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, sources said.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session, the bill was sent to the standing committee after objections from the Opposition and the academic community, alleging it would undermine the ISI’s autonomy.

In his submission, according to sources, Sanyal told the panel only five of the institute’s 33 council members are from the government, adding that the institute is audited by an approved auditor and had no direct oversight by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

“Two review committees have pointed out that a Council with 33 members is too large. The second review committee (1983) proposed 12 and the fourth review committee (2021) proposed 19. Both asked for a majority of external members in order to avoid conflict of interest and ensure independent oversight.